PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.91 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 610.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NTRS opened at $76.36 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.