PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.53 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.18 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

