PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

