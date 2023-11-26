PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

PGT Innovations stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at $38,317,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,350. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

