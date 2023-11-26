Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

