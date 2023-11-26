Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 66,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

