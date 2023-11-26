Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $594,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

