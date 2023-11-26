Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.65. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

