Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,332 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

