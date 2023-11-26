Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,133 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.