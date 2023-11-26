Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $257.61 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.