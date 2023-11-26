Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,307. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

