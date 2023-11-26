Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,583 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,394,000 after buying an additional 354,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.7 %

UDR stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.