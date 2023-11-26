Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,247 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.25. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.



