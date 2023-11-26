Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

