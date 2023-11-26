Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 6,045 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.