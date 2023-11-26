NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in NVR by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $50,089,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,195.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,916.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,034.53. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,412.79 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

