NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day moving average of $430.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

