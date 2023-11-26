Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,867 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $170,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,458,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $410.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

