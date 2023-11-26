Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,772 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $215,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,069.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $922.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $857.33. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $570.81 and a 52-week high of $1,077.14.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.