Northern Trust Corp Sells 273,250 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,154,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $159,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.84. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

