Northern Trust Corp Sells 158,134 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $207,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,880 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $186.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average is $171.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total transaction of $1,538,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,713,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total value of $1,538,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,713,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,671. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

