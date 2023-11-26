Northern Trust Corp Sells 149,507 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 149,507 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $160,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $48.92 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

