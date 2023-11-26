Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,251,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 93,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $172,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NetApp by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after buying an additional 783,845 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.