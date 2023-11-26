Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,493,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 673,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $169,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RF opened at $16.05 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

