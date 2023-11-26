Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 857 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,288,000 after buying an additional 220,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after buying an additional 3,735,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,085,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,895,110.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

