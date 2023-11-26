Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 1,813 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.80.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

