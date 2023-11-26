MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 21,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,478. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

