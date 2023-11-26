MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $460.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

