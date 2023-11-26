MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

