MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 429.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 79,232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.0 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

