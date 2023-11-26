MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

