MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 10,286 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.