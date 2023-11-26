Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,495,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,143,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $172,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after buying an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,146,000 after buying an additional 2,414,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,949,000 after buying an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,226 shares of company stock worth $10,779,164 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

