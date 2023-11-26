MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,133,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,133,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

