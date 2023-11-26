Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 36,200.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $102.87 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $132.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

