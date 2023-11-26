Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,435 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

