Korea Investment CORP Sells 96,165 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,147 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 96,165 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

