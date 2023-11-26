Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MKC opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

