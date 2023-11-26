Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:K opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

