Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

