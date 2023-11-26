Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,045 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

