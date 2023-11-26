Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 203,788 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $138.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.