Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $705,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $104.45 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

