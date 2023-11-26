Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

