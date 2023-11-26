Korea Investment CORP Buys 40,073 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,073 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% during the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.