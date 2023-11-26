JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,046 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $242,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

