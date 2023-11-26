JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $265.61 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $265,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Masco stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

