JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 112,357 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $290,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

