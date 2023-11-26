JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 605,879 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $301,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $282,911.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,578,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,109,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,768 shares of company stock worth $25,085,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.